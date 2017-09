Jan 30 (Reuters) - JD.com, China’s second-largest e-commerce site, said on Thursday it plans to raise up to $1.5 billion in an initial public offering of American depositary shares.

JD.com, which competes with Alibaba Group Holding Ltd , listed BofA Merrill Lynch and UBS Securities LLC as lead underwriters to its offering, in a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. ()