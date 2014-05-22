FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Shares of China's JD.com soar 17 pct in market debut
May 22, 2014 / 3:10 PM / 3 years ago

Shares of China's JD.com soar 17 pct in market debut

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 22 (Reuters) - Shares of JD.com, China’s second-largest e-commerce company after Alibaba Group Holding Ltd, rose as much as 17.2 percent in their market debut on Thursday, valuing the company at about $30.43 billion.

JD.com’s debut - the biggest listing of a Chinese company on a U.S. exchange - is being closely watched for clues on how Wall Street will greet Alibaba’s IPO later this year.

Alibaba’s IPO is expected to be the biggest by a tech company in history.

JD.com’s offering of American Depositary Shares raised $1.78 billion after being priced at $19 each, above the expected range of $16 to $18.

The company’s shares touched a high of $22.26 after opening at $21.75 on the Nasdaq.

JD.com, which has yet to make a profit, is backed by Saudi billionaire Prince Alwaleed bin Talal’s Kingdom Holding Co .

BofA Merrill Lynch and UBS Investment Bank were the lead underwriters of the offering. (Reporting by Tanya Agrawal in Bangalore; Editing by Ted Kerr)

