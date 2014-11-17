FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
China's JD.com Q3 revenue beats estimates as customers double
November 17, 2014 / 9:06 AM / 3 years ago

China's JD.com Q3 revenue beats estimates as customers double

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BEIJING, Nov 17 (Reuters) - China’s JD.com Inc, the country’s No. 2 e-commerce company, said on Monday third-quarter revenue rose 61 percent, above estimates, as its number of customer accounts more than doubled to 46.1 million people from a year ago.

JD.com, a distant rival to giant Alibaba Group Holding Ltd , said in a statement revenue rose to $4.73 billion, or 29 billion yuan, in the three months ended September. This was up from 18.04 billion yuan, roughly $2.95 billion, in the same period a year earlier. That beat estimates of $4.67 billion, according to a Thomson Reuters poll of 13 analysts.

JD.com’s revenue is a closely watched measure of its operating performance because its profit has been affected by a series of exceptional expenses related to a strategic tie-up with fast-growing Internet company Tencent Holdings Ltd .

Third-quarter income excluding exceptional items like those costs was 370.78 million yuan ($60.56 million), more than double from a year earlier. Gross merchandise volume, the total value of goods sold on JD.com, was 67.3 billion yuan ($10.99 billion), up 111 percent from the same period last year.

JD.com made a net loss in the quarter of 164.4 million yuan($26.85 million), due to amortisation of intangible assets resulting from assets and business acquisitions from Tencent, the company said. (1 US dollar = 6.1230 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Paul Carsten; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
