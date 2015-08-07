FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
China's JD.com posts 61 pct rise in quarterly revenues, topping estimates
Sections
Featured
Flying into the eye of Hurricane Irma with U.S. 'Hurricane Hunters'
IRMA
Flying into the eye of Hurricane Irma with U.S. 'Hurricane Hunters'
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 7, 2015 / 10:23 AM / 2 years ago

China's JD.com posts 61 pct rise in quarterly revenues, topping estimates

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING, Aug 7 (Reuters) - JD.com Inc, China’s second largest e-commerce site by sales, reported a 61 percent year-on-year rise in second quarter revenues, topping expectations, powered by a jump in the number of shoppers and goods bought on its platform.

JD.com’s revenues of 45.9 billion yuan ($7.39 billion)exceeded estimates of 44.45 billion yuan, according to a Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S poll of 14 analysts.

Shares in JD.com, a distant rival to Alibaba Group Holding Ltd, have risen 41.79 percent since the beginning of the year. ($1 = 6.2087 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Paul Carsten; Editing by Miral Fahmy and Sunil Nair)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.