FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
6 months ago
Chinese e-commerce firm JD.com's revenue jumps 47 pct
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Millions await awe-inspiring eclipse
Solar Eclipse
Millions await awe-inspiring eclipse
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
Valero Energy Corp
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
Native American tribes take opposite sides on coal
Coal
Native American tribes take opposite sides on coal
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 2, 2017 / 10:49 AM / 6 months ago

Chinese e-commerce firm JD.com's revenue jumps 47 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 2 (Reuters) - JD.com Inc, China's second biggest e-commerce company after Alibaba Group Holding Ltd , said on Thursday fourth-quarter revenue jumped 47 percent, exceeding the company's expectations.

Revenue for the quarter ended Dec. 31 was 80.3 billion yuan ($11.67 billion), beating the company's forecast of 75 billion yuan to 77.5 billion yuan.

JD.com's net loss fell to 1.67 billion yuan, from 7.63 billion yuan a year earlier.

That translates to a net loss of 1.26 yuan ($0.18) per American depository share, compared to a loss of 5.57 yuan a year earlier.

JD.com also said it would dispose of its equity stake in JD Finance, which runs the company's internet finance business. ($1 = 6.8837 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Cate Cadell in Beijing and Narottam Medhora in Bengaluru; Editing by Sai Sachin Ravikumar)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.