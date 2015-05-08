FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 8, 2015 / 7:46 AM / 2 years ago

China's JD.com posts 62 pct rise in quarterly revenue

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 8 (Reuters) - JD.com Inc, China’s No.2 e-commerce company, reported a 62 percent rise in quarterly revenue, topping expectations, as the number of active customer accounts across its sites nearly doubled from a year ago.

JD.com’s revenues of 36.6 billion yuan ($5.90 billion) exceeded analyst estimates of 35.65 billion yuan, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

JD.com, a distant rival to Alibaba Group Holding Ltd , also announced its participation in a $500 million investment in Tuniu Corp. ($1 = 6.2078 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Gerry Shih and Paul Carsten; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

