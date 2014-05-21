JD.com IPO priced above range at $19 - underwriters

May 21 (Reuters) - China’s second-largest e-commerce company JD.com’s initial public offering was priced above the expected range at $19, underwriters said.

The IPO raised $1.78 billion from the sale of 93.7 million American Depositary Shares (ADSs).

The ADSs were expected to be priced between $16 and $18 per ADS.

Shares of JD.com are expected to start trading later on Thursday on the Nasdaq.

BofA Merrill Lynch and UBS Investment Banker were the lead underwriters for the IPO.