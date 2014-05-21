FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
JD.com IPO priced above range at $19 - underwriters
#Funds News
May 21, 2014

JD.com IPO priced above range at $19 - underwriters

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 21 (Reuters) - China’s second-largest e-commerce company JD.com’s initial public offering was priced above the expected range at $19, underwriters said.

The IPO raised $1.78 billion from the sale of 93.7 million American Depositary Shares (ADSs).

The ADSs were expected to be priced between $16 and $18 per ADS.

Shares of JD.com are expected to start trading later on Thursday on the Nasdaq.

BofA Merrill Lynch and UBS Investment Banker were the lead underwriters for the IPO.

Reporting by Amrutha Gayathri in Bangalore; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
