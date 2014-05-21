JD.com IPO priced above range at $19 - underwriters

May 21 (Reuters) - China’s second-largest e-commerce company JD.com’s initial public offering was priced above the expected range at $19, underwriters said.
The IPO raised $1.78 billion from the sale of 93.7 million American Depositary Shares (ADSs).
The ADSs were expected to be priced between $16 and $18 per ADS.
Shares of JD.com are expected to start trading later on Thursday on the Nasdaq.
BofA Merrill Lynch and UBS Investment Banker were the lead underwriters for the IPO.
Reporting by Amrutha Gayathri in Bangalore; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila