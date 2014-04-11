BRIEF-JD Group prices rights offer at R25 per share

April 11 (Reuters) - JD Group Ltd :

* Rights offer shares will be issued at a price of R25.00 per JD Group share

* Based on ratio of entitlement of 44 rights offer shares for every 100 shares held on record date, quantum of rights offer will amount to about R2.48 billion

* Rights offer shares will collectively represent in excess of 30 pct (thirty percent) of total voting power of all shares held by shareholders immediately before issue thereof.

* Rights offer therefore requires approval of shareholders by way of a special resolution

* Peter Griffiths, currently acting Chief Executive Officer (“CEO”) will be appointed as CEO of JD Group with effect 14 April

* David Sussman, who was on compassionate leave, will retire as a result of his personal circumstances