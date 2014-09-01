FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-JD Group says accepted offer to sell consumer finance division; sees FY headline loss
Sections
Featured
A desperate search for girl in collapsed school
Mexico earthquake
A desperate search for girl in collapsed school
Red tape tangles up visas for skilled workers
IMMIGRATION policy
Red tape tangles up visas for skilled workers
As Apple slows, fast-moving Chinese rivals gain
Technology
As Apple slows, fast-moving Chinese rivals gain
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
September 1, 2014 / 3:45 PM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-JD Group says accepted offer to sell consumer finance division; sees FY headline loss

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 1 (Reuters) - Jd Group Ltd

* Shareholders of jd group are hereby advised that company has accepted an offer from an international consumer finance provider to acquire, jd group’s consumer finance division, excluding its insurance operations

* Accordingly, jdfs division will be shown as discontinued operations in audited june 2014 results

* Identity of purchaser and contents of offer cannot be disclosed until required due diligence has been completed and final transaction documents are executed

* Disposal will contribute to streamlining jd group’s retail and insurance operations, accompanied by benefit of a much reduced future funding requirement and improved balance sheet structure

* Expects headline loss per share for same period will be between 550 and 570 cents per share

* Headline eps from continuing operations for fy will be between 90 and 100 cents per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.