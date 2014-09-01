BRIEF-JD Group says accepted offer to sell consumer finance division; sees FY headline loss

Sept 1 (Reuters) - Jd Group Ltd

* Shareholders of jd group are hereby advised that company has accepted an offer from an international consumer finance provider to acquire, jd group’s consumer finance division, excluding its insurance operations

* Accordingly, jdfs division will be shown as discontinued operations in audited june 2014 results

* Identity of purchaser and contents of offer cannot be disclosed until required due diligence has been completed and final transaction documents are executed

* Disposal will contribute to streamlining jd group’s retail and insurance operations, accompanied by benefit of a much reduced future funding requirement and improved balance sheet structure

* Expects headline loss per share for same period will be between 550 and 570 cents per share

* Headline eps from continuing operations for fy will be between 90 and 100 cents per share