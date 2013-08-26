FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CORRECTED-South Africa's JD Group FY earnings fall, dividend maintained
August 26, 2013 / 8:22 AM / in 4 years

CORRECTED-South Africa's JD Group FY earnings fall, dividend maintained

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects previous year’s headline earnings to 441 cents)

JOHANNESBURG, Aug 26 (Reuters) - South African retailer JD Group reported a 10 percent drop in full-year earnings on Monday and hiked its provision for bad loans, as debt-laden customers in Africa’s top economy continue to suffer.

Headline earnings per share totalled 395 cents in the year to end-June, from 441 cents a year earlier. The company kept its dividend at 232 cents a share, but increased its impairment provision on its loan book by 409 million rand ($40 million) to 966 million rand. ($1 = 10.1848 South African rand) (Reporting by Sherilee Lakmidas; editing by David Dolan)

