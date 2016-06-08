UPDATE 1-Japan Display's top investor INCJ to meet lenders - sources

* To meet Mizuho, SMBC & Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Bank on Wed-sources

* Banks expect INCJ to eventually ask for more funding-sources

* Apple Inc accounts for 40 pct of Japan Display’s sales (Adds background on Japan Display, rival Sharp Corp)

By Taro Fuse

TOKYO, June 8 (Reuters) - Japan Display Inc’s top investor, the state-backed Innovation Network Corp of Japan, is set to meet with Mizuho Bank and other lenders on Wednesday to discuss the health of the smartphone display maker, people familiar with the matter said.

The sources told Reuters the meeting comes after the Apple Inc supplier received a short-term loan of 30 billion yen ($280 million) from the lenders in late May. The company repaid that money after a payment from Apple came through.

Japan Display is facing weaker demand from high-end handset makers, with Apple, which accounts for about 40 percent of its sales, reporting slower iPhone sales.

Mizuho Bank, Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corp and Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Bank expect INCJ, which owns 36 percent of Japan Display, to eventually ask for more funding, three of the sources told Reuters.

But a fourth source denied the fund or Japan Display was seeking more funding, saying Wednesday’s meeting was aimed at more general discussions over the screen maker’s future.

INCJ declined to comment on the meeting, but said it would continue to support Japan Display’s growth strategy. The banks and Japan Display also declined to comment.

The sources declined to be identified because the talks were confidential.

Japan Display has no debt, but two years of losses have tightened its liquidity at a time when it needs major investment in new technology to meet a shift in clients’ demand.

The meeting also comes after domestic rival Sharp Corp , facing a financial crunch, was rescued earlier this year by Taiwan’s Foxconn, formally known as Hon Hai Precision Industry.

INCJ had originally tried to rescue Sharp with the aim of brokering a merger between it and Japan Display but lost to Foxconn’s higher offer, sources have said.

Japan Display reported a 31.8 billion yen loss for the year that ended in March, citing weak demand for its smartphone displays, wider than the 12.3 billion yen loss a year earlier. It said it would close two domestic liquid crystal display production lines and introduce an early retirement programme.

The company was formed in a government-backed deal in 2012 by merging the loss-making display units of Sony Corp, Toshiba Corp and Hitachi Ltd. It started out lagging Sharp and other Asian rivals, before growing in 2015 on strong orders from Apple.

Japan Display said earlier this year that it would start mass production of OLED panels in 2018, the year that media reports say Apple may begin adopting OLED technology for its iPhones. ($1 = 107.2200 yen) (Reporting by Taro Fuse; Additional reporting by Kentaro Hamada, Yoshiyasu Shida and Makiko Yamazaki; Writing by Ritsuko Ando; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)