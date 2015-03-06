FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Japan Display says to build new LCD plant
March 6, 2015 / 6:25 AM / 3 years ago

Japan Display says to build new LCD plant

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, March 6 (Reuters) - Japan Display Inc said on Friday that it would build a new generation-6 liquid crystal display (LCD) manufacturing plant in Japan, as it targets future growth in demand for them.

The total cost of the plant in Ishikawa, central Japan, is estimated at 170 billion yen ($1.4 billion), Japan Display said in a statement.

Japan Display said it aims to start operations at the plant in 2016 and expects the move to increase its LCD capacity by 20 percent.

Last month, a person familiar with the situation told Reuters that Japan Display was considering building a plant to supply smartphone screens for Apple Inc and was negotiating with the U.S. company for investment in the project. ($1 = 120.0300 yen) (Reporting by Chris Gallagher; Editing by Sunil Nair)

