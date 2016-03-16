FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Japan Display to shut 2 Japan LCD lines, take $123 mln charge
Sections
“Everything in the house is history”
Hurricane Harvey
“Everything in the house is history”
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
How fair is our food?
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
U.S. energy industry claws back after Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
U.S. energy industry claws back after Harvey
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 16, 2016 / 6:20 AM / a year ago

Japan Display to shut 2 Japan LCD lines, take $123 mln charge

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, March 16 (Reuters) - Japan Display Inc said on Wednesday that it would close two liquid-crystal-display production lines in Japan as it seeks to boost profitability and raise funds for next-generation technologies.

The company is also considering consolidating, including the partial sale of, its Chinese manufacturing subsidiaries.

In addition, it will introduce an early retirement programme for employees in Japan aged 45 and over, the Apple Inc supplier said in a statement.

Japan Display will book an impairment loss of about 14 billion yen ($123 million) for restructuring costs in the fiscal year ending this month. ($1 = 113.4200 yen) (Reporting by Makiko Yamazaki; Editing by Chris Gallagher)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.