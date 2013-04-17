FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-JD Sports year profit falls 20 pct
April 17, 2013

BRIEF-JD Sports year profit falls 20 pct

LONDON, April 17 (Reuters) - JD Sports Fashion PLC : * FY profit before tax and 60,465 million STG versus 75,957 -20.4% exceptional

items * Revenue 1,258,892 million STG, +18.8% * Total dividend payable per 26.30P, +4.0% ordinary share * 14.9MLN STG of operating losses incurred in outdoor but performance improving * Like for like sales for 53 week period in the UK and Ireland combined core

retail fascias increased by 1.2% * Confident group well positioned to deliver earnings growth and increased

shareholder returns over longer term * Board recognises that recent acquisition activity has impacted on short term

returns

