BRIEF-JD Sports says on track to meet expectations
November 21, 2012 / 7:16 AM / 5 years ago

BRIEF-JD Sports says on track to meet expectations

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Nov 21 (Reuters) - JD Sports Fashion PLC : * Sixteen week period to 17 November the like for like sales growth for these

fascias has been +1.5% overall * Trading environment in our markets remains tough and particularly so for the

fashion fascias * Reflected in split of l for l in the sixteen week period, being sports

fascias +3.5% and fashion fascias -6.6 * Commenced investment into the blacks stores and early signs are encouraging

for the future * Believes the group remains on course to deliver earnings in line with current

expectations

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
