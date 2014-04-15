UPDATE 1-Strong sports demand boosts JD full-year profits

(Adds details)

LONDON, April 15 (Reuters) - British retailer JD Sports Fashion posted a 27 percent rise in full-year profit helped by strong demand in its sports arm and an improving performance in its outdoor chain.

The group said it was also encouraged by the underlying trends recorded across the main parts of the business since the start of the new financial year.

JD Sports, which has the majority of its 850 stores in Britain, with others trading in the Netherlands, Spain, France and Germany, said on Tuesday adjusted pretax profit for the year to Feb 1 rose to 77 million pounds ($129 million), ahead of analysts’ forecasts of 71 million pounds.

Total group revenue grew 5.7 percent to 1.3 billion pounds with sales at its UK and Ireland combined retail stores open over a year up 6.7 percent. Sport, a division that makes almost 70 percent of turnover, posted operating profits up 20 percent.

The group said its Blacks and Millets outdoor chains, bought from administrators for 20 million pounds over two years ago, also broke even for the first time in the second half following improvements to stores, operations and management.

However, operating losses in its struggling fashion business increased to 6.4 million pounds from 1.7 million a year ago.

Shares in JD Sports were flat at 1614 pence in early trading on Tuesday, valuing the business at 804 million pounds.