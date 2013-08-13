JDS Uniphase revenue falls on weak demand for optical components

Aug 13 (Reuters) - Network equipment testing company JDS Uniphase Corp reported a lower quarterly revenue on weak demand for optical components from telecom customers.

The company reported a profit of $92.5 million, or 38 cents per share, in the fourth quarter, compared with a loss of $22.2 million, or 10 cents per share, a year earlier.

Excluding one-time items, it earned 13 cents per share.

Net revenue fell 3 percent to $421.3 million in the three months ended June 29.

JDS Uniphase makes instruments and test tools to deploy and optimize communications equipment and broadband networks for customers such as AT&T Inc, Time Warner Cable Inc and Verizon Communications Inc.

It also supplies equipment to network-gear makers such as Cisco Systems Inc.

The company’s shares fell 3 percent after market. They had closed at $14.80 on the Nasdaq.