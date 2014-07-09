FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Wetherspoon says trading slowed during the World Cup
#Consumer Goods and Retail
July 9, 2014 / 6:20 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Wetherspoon says trading slowed during the World Cup

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, July 9 (Reuters) - J D Wetherspoon Plc

* For 10 weeks to 6 July 2014, like-for-like sales increased by 4.9 percent,

* In year to date (49 weeks to 6 july 2014), like-for-like sales increased by 5.4 percent

* Sales have been slightly weaker during world cup

* Operating margin, in 10 weeks to 6 July 2014, was 8.1 percent, in line with 8.1 percent year-to-date

* In next financial year, we expect operating margin to be in region of 7.7 percent to 8.1 percent

* Although sales have slowed in recent weeks, company remains confident of a reasonable outcome in current financial year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

