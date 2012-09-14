FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Wetherspoon's profit up, new FY helped by Olympics
Sections
Featured
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Las Vegas
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
September 14, 2012 / 6:05 AM / 5 years ago

BRIEF-Wetherspoon's profit up, new FY helped by Olympics

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Sept 14 (Reuters) - J D Wetherspoon PLC : * Jd wetherspoon plc FY revenue 1,197.1 million STG up 9.3 percent

(2011: £1,072.0M) * Jd wetherspoon plc profit before tax and exceptional items 72.4

million STG up 5.8 percent (2011: £66.8M) * Jd wetherspoon plc dividends per share 12.0P (2011: 12.0P) * Jd wetherspoon plc 6 weeks to September 9 lfl sales up 8.4 percent;

total sales up 12.8 percent * Jd wetherspoon anticipates taxation and input costs will rise,

therefore aiming for a reasonable outcome in new FY

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.