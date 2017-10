LONDON, Nov 8 (Reuters) - J D Wetherspoon PLC : * Jd wetherspoon plc Q1 like-for-like sales up 7.1 pct,total sales up

11.1 percent * Jd wetherspoon plc do not expect level of sales growth to be

sustained for rest of FY * Jd wetherspoon plc operating margin was 8.6pct, 0.4pct lower than

last FY * Jd wetherspoon plc board continues to aim for a reasonable outcome in

current FY