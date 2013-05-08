FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Consumer Goods and Retail
May 8, 2013 / 6:11 AM / 4 years ago

BRIEF-J D Wetherspoon Q3 sales up 6.3 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, May 8 (Reuters) - J D Wetherspoon PLC : * Q3 like-for-like sales up 6.3 percent, total sales up 9.3 percent * Jd wetherspoon expects lower lfl sales in Q4 than the 6.7 percent for

the year so far, given Q4 sales last year were 6.1 percent * Jd wetherspoon operating margin in Q3 was 8.5 percent versus 8.3

percent in H1, expects tax and input costs will continue to rise * Jd wetherspoon intends to open 20 to 25 pubs in the following

financial year * Jd wetherspoon company continues to aim for a reasonable outcome in

the current financial year

