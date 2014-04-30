Jean Coutu profit rises on higher generic drug sales

April 30 (Reuters) - Canadian pharmacy chain Jean Coutu Group Inc reported an 8 percent rise in fourth-quarter profit, helped by higher sales at its Pro Doc generic drug outlets.

Total sales rose marginally to C$685.4 million ($625 million) in the fourth quarter ended March 31.

Net profit rose to C$57.7 million, or 30 Canadian cents per share, from C$53.5 million, or 25 Canadian cents per share, a year earlier. ($1 = 1.0966 Canadian Dollars) (Reporting By Sneha Banerjee in Bangalore; Editing by Don Sebastian)