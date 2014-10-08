FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Jean Coutu's sales rise 3 pct
October 8, 2014 / 11:21 AM / 3 years ago

Jean Coutu's sales rise 3 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 8 (Reuters) - Canadian pharmacy chain Jean Coutu Group Inc reported higher quarterly sales, helped by demand for generic drugs and the expansion of its network of franchised stores.

Revenue rose about 3 percent to C$674.4 million ($603.98 million).

Net profit fell to C$53.6 million, or 28 Canadian cents per share, in the quarter ended Aug. 30, from C$208.2 million, or 99 Canadian cents per share, a year earlier.

The company had reported a gain of C$158.3 million related to the investment in drugstore chain Rite Aid Corp a year earlier. ($1 = 1.1166 Canadian dollar) (Reporting by Sneha Banerjee in Bangalore)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
