FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
CORRECTED-Pharmacy chain Jean Coutu's profit rises
Sections
Featured
Hurricane Nate weakens, causes no major damages
U.S.
Hurricane Nate weakens, causes no major damages
A tale of two photos
Reuters Backstory
A tale of two photos
Trump seeks crackdown for 'Dreamer' deal
Trump seeks crackdown for 'Dreamer' deal
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 10, 2012 / 11:16 AM / 5 years ago

CORRECTED-Pharmacy chain Jean Coutu's profit rises

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects first paragraph to say company sold part of its stake in Rite Aid, not the entire stake)

July 10 (Reuters) - Canadian pharmacy chain Jean Coutu Group Inc reported a higher first-quarter profit on a gain related to the sale of a part of its stake in Rite Aid drug stores.

Net profit rose to C$397.4 million ($389.7 million), or C$1.81 per share, from C$49.9 million, or 22 Canadian cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue increased 3.2 percent to C$681.5 million. ($1 = 1.0199 Canadian dollars) (Reporting by Maneesha Tiwari in Bangalore; Editing by Maju Samuel)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.