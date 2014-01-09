FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
REFILE-Pharmacy chain Jean Coutu's profit rises as costs, taxes drop
Sections
Featured
Trump says NFL anthem protests not about race
U.S.
Trump says NFL anthem protests not about race
Ignoring threats, Kurds flock to the polls
Middle East
Ignoring threats, Kurds flock to the polls
Hundreds leave homes near crumbling dam
Puerto Rico
Hundreds leave homes near crumbling dam
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Corrections News
January 9, 2014 / 12:25 PM / 4 years ago

REFILE-Pharmacy chain Jean Coutu's profit rises as costs, taxes drop

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects to change date to Jan. 9 from Jan. 8)

Jan 9 (Reuters) - Canadian pharmacy chain Jean Coutu Group Inc reported an 11 percent rise in third-quarter profit, helped by a fall in expenses and a lower tax bill.

Net profit for the quarter rose to C$62.5 million ($57.88 million), or 30 Canadian cents per share, for the quarter ended Nov. 30, compared with C$56.2 million, or 26 Canadian cents per share, a year earlier.

The Longueuil, Quebec-based company said revenue fell 0.6 percent to C$712.5 million. Cost of sales fell about 2 percent.

The company’s tax bill fell 9.6 percent in the quarter. ($1 = 1.0799 Canadian dollars) (Reporting by Sneha Banerjee in Bangalore; Editing by Savio D‘Souza)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.