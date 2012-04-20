FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Jean Coutu sells 23.9 percent of Rite-Aid stake
Sections
Featured
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
World
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Dry weather could propel California wildfires that killed 17
U.S.
Dry weather could propel California wildfires that killed 17
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 20, 2012 / 9:31 PM / 5 years ago

UPDATE 1-Jean Coutu sells 23.9 percent of Rite-Aid stake

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, April 20 (Reuters) - Canadian drugstore chain Jean Coutu Group Inc said on Friday it has sold 56 million shares in Rite Aid Corp, or nearly a quarter of its stake.

Jean Coutu has been Rite Aid’s biggest shareholder since it sold its U.S. drugstores to Rite Aid in 2007, when Rite Aid shares were worth $6.70.

Jean Coutu sold 56 million shares of the 234.4 million it held at an average price of $1.51 per share. That leaves Jean Coutu with a 19.85 percent stake in Rite Aid, compared to 26.6 percent before the share sale.

The Canadian company will also lose one spot on Rite Aid’s board, leaving it with two seats.

Rite Aid’s sales have shown improvement in the last year and its shares have nearly doubled since hitting a 52-week low in early October.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.