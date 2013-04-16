FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Canada's Jean Coutu cuts stake in Rite Aid to 11.7 pct
Sections
Featured
Acute shortages plunge island into survival mode
Puerto Rico
Acute shortages plunge island into survival mode
Uber's UK boss quits as firm battles to keep London license
Business
Uber's UK boss quits as firm battles to keep London license
Google relaxes rules on free news stories, plans new tools
Technology
Google relaxes rules on free news stories, plans new tools
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 16, 2013 / 9:11 PM / 4 years ago

Canada's Jean Coutu cuts stake in Rite Aid to 11.7 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 16 (Reuters) - Canadian drugstore chain Jean Coutu Group Inc said it has sold 72.5 million shares in Rite Aid Corp, bringing its stake in the company to 11.7 percent.

Jean Coutu, Rite Aid’s biggest shareholder since it sold its U.S. drugstores to Rite Aid in 2007, held 19.74 percent, or 178.4 million shares, in the company.

Jean Coutu will, however, continue to be the top shareholder of Rite Aid, the third-largest U.S. drugstore chain.

The Canadian pharmacy chain sold the shares at an average price of $2.20 per share for net proceeds of $158.5 million.

The sale will add $49.7 million to Jean Coutu’s net profit in the first quarter of fiscal 2014, it said.

Jean Coutu sold about 56 million Rite Aid shares in April last year.

Rite Aid shares closed at $2.25 on the New York Stock Exchange on Tuesday.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.