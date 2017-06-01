FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Fiat Chrysler sued over alleged defects in Jeep Wranglers
June 1, 2017 / 11:20 PM / 3 months ago

Fiat Chrysler sued over alleged defects in Jeep Wranglers

Dena Aubin

1 Min Read

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles' U.S. unit has been hit with a proposed class action alleging that it failed to honor its warranties and cover the costs of manufacturing defects in Jeep Wrangler engines.

Filed on Wednesday in federal court in Cleveland, Ohio, the lawsuit said sand used in the manufacturing process is left in the engines, causing radiators to fill with sludgelike residue. The residue damages and ultimately destroys the radiators and other vehicle parts, the lawsuit said.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2qLJXqU

