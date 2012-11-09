FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Jefferies boosts Asia investment banking with 5 new hires
November 9, 2012

Jefferies boosts Asia investment banking with 5 new hires

HONG KONG, Nov 9 (Reuters) - Jefferies Group has expanded its Asian investment banking business with five new hires, poaching three bankers from Royal Bank of Scotland , Jefferies said in a statement on Friday.

The new hires include Sherry Liu, who joins from RBS as Chairman of Asia investment banking, and Danny Wong, who joins from Macquarie Group as head of Asia equity capital markets, the statement added.

The hiring at Jefferies comes at a time when several investment banks have been scaling back their Asian operations due to slowing deal flows and shrinking trading volumes.

