Jefferies bond trading revenue tumbles in fiscal Q4
#Market News
December 15, 2015 / 9:00 PM / 2 years ago

Jefferies bond trading revenue tumbles in fiscal Q4

Olivia Oran

2 Min Read

Dec 15 (Reuters) - Investment bank Jefferies Group LLC said revenue from its bond trading business tumbled 83 percent in the fiscal fourth quarter as Wall Street continues to reel from a difficult environment for fixed income.

New York-based Jefferies Group, a unit of Leucadia National Corp, reports earnings a month before most bigger Wall Street firms and often hints at how rivals will perform.

Total sales and trading revenue at Jefferies dropped 36 percent to $132.1 million for the three months ended Nov. 30.

Fixed income “did not perform well in 2015,” Jefferies CEO Rich Handler said. Handler attributed the decline to anticipation surrounding the Federal Reserve’s rate hike, the collapse in the global energy markets and reduced market liquidity.

Bond trading has been under pressure since the financial crisis as new rules discourage banks from trading off their own balance sheet and regulators demand that banks boost capital.

Handler said he expects the bank’s fixed income business to rebound in 2016.

Jefferies earned $513 million in net revenue for the quarter, adjusted for the sale of its commodities unit Bache.

Reporting by Olivia Oran; Editing by Nick Zieminski

