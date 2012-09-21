FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Top Jefferies executives to receive up to $13 mln a year -filing
#Market News
September 21, 2012 / 7:45 PM / in 5 years

Top Jefferies executives to receive up to $13 mln a year -filing

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 21 (Reuters) - Jefferies Group Inc has agreed to pay two top executives up to $13 million a year from 2013 to 2015, with bonuses dependent on performance and subject to clawback provisions, the investment bank said in a regulatory filing.

The two executives - Chief Executive Richard Handler and Brian Friedman, who is chairman of the executive committee - will each get a $1 million salary and up to $12 million in bonus awards each year.

A subcommittee of the board of directors will decide whether to award the bonuses in cash, restricted stock or restricted stock units, Jefferies said in an 8-K filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

