RPT-UPDATE 1-Jefferies to sell most of Bache futures business to SocGen
April 9, 2015 / 3:36 PM / 3 years ago

RPT-UPDATE 1-Jefferies to sell most of Bache futures business to SocGen

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Widens distribution with no changes to text)

April 9 (Reuters) - Investment bank Jefferies Group LLC , owned by Leucadia National Corp, said it will sell most of its Bache unit’s futures business to Societe Generale.

Jefferies said in December it was in talks to sell the unit, which has been struggling with high costs and falling fees.

Jefferies’ move reverses a push into commodities that started with its $430 million purchase of Prudential Bache in 2011. Bache is one of the world’s oldest commodities futures brokers.

The amount of the deal, which consists mainly of listed base metal derivatives, was not disclosed. Societe Generale said in a statement on Thursday that the transaction covered mostly futures execution and clearing activities.

The French bank said the deal, which is expected to close by the end of the second quarter, would allow it to extend its client base after it brought its shareholding in derivatives broker Newedge to 100 percent last year.

The transaction will result in a one-time after-tax cost of about $66 million, Jefferies said.

Jefferies, which cut about 20 jobs in its commodities futures brokerage in New York and Chicago last month, also said it bought Faros Trading LLC, the institutional foreign exchange brokerage unit of retail currency broker FXCM Inc.

Leucadia shares were down 0.4 percent at $22.80 on Thursday on the New York Stock Exchange. Societe Generale’s shares were slightly up at 46.54 euros in Paris. (Reporting by Avik Das in Bengaluru, and Matthias Blamont and Leigh Thomas in Paris; Editing by Don Sebastian and James Regan)

