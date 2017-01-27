FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
7 months ago
Ex-Jefferies trader guilty on one fraud count, acquitted on nine
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Jerry Lewis, king of goofball comedy, dies at 91
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
#Funds News
January 27, 2017 / 3:57 PM / 7 months ago

Ex-Jefferies trader guilty on one fraud count, acquitted on nine

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW HAVEN, Conn., Jan 27 (Reuters) - A federal jury on Friday found former Jefferies Group bond trader Jesse Litvak guilty on one count of cheating his customers on bond prices, while acquitting him on nine other counts.

The verdict by jurors in New Haven, Connecticut came nearly three years after another jury found Litvak guilty of the same fraud counts and other charges in March 2014, and sentenced him to two years in prison. That verdict was later overturned on appeal.

Reporting by Andy Thibault in New Haven, Connecticut; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

