Macquarie in talks to buy Jefferies' futures arm - sources

MELBOURNE/NEW YORK (Reuters) - Macquarie Group Ltd is in talks to buy Jefferies Group LLC’s commodities and financial derivatives brokerage, three sources said, as the Australian bank continues to expand its commodities business while rivals retreat.

The Australian bank is one of several suitors interested in a business that was built largely around Prudential Bache, one of the world’s oldest commodities futures brokers.

Jefferies bought PruBache four years ago, but the business struggled in an increasingly tough regulatory environment. It suffered more recently from heavy losses tied to a bunker fuel bankruptcy.

A deal could be possible in the next few months, said the sources, who are unauthorized to speak to the media.

Spokespeople for Macquarie and Jefferies declined to comment on Thursday.

News of the talks come just a month after the U.S. investment bank, owned by Leucadia National Corp, said it was looking for strategic alternatives, including a sale.

Jefferies reported a fourth-quarter loss of $93 million, partly due to a bad-debt provision of some $52 million tied to money owned by one of its clients, bankrupt OW Bunker.

For Macquarie, it would be the latest push deeper into commodities, handing it a mid-tier global player in the highly competitive business of clearing and executing oil, base metals and agricultural futures trading for customers ranging from grain elevators to hedge funds.

Jefferies held some $2.1 billion in customer funds at the end of November, making it the 17th largest futures commission merchant (FCM) in the United States, according to Commodity Futures Trading Commission data. That was bigger than the $1.6 billion held by Macquarie Futures USA.

In recent years, the bank has beefed up its physical presence, unencumbered by the tighter regulations that have forced U.S. rivals like JPMorgan Chase and Morgan Stanley to retreat from the volatile and lucrative market.

Commodities have become an increasingly important profit driver at Australia’s largest investment bank, which is targeting a 20 percent jump in annual profit this year.

Still, Macquarie’s interest comes as FCM are struggling with ultra-low commission fees and interest rates and the growing popularity of electronic trading, while overcapacity in the industry and high regulation.

Larger rivals in the sector like Newedge and ICAP are retrenching.