#Funds News
December 4, 2015 / 10:37 AM / in 2 years

BlackRock's Rob Leach to join Jefferies as European ECM head - sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Dec 4 (Reuters) - Rob Leach, former head of EMEA capital markets at BlackRock, is to lead European ECM at Jefferies as the U.S. firm shakes up its investment banking teams, two sources familiar with the matter said on Friday.

Leach, who stepped down from BlackRock in April, is to replace Reinout Koopmans, who has left Jefferies to pursue other opportunities, the sources said.

Rob Leach and Jefferies declined to comment.

Leach will start the role next week and will be based in London. He previously worked in ECM at UBS alongside Ed Keen, the former head of European cash equities who joined Jefferies earlier this year as head of equities for Europe.

Jefferies also hired Jonathan Wilcox of JP Morgan as its UK investment banking head in June.

Reporting By Freya Berry; editing by Pamela Barbaglia

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
