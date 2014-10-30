FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Jefferies banker Kelly goes on leave amid bitter divorce battle - source
October 30, 2014 / 8:05 PM / 3 years ago

Jefferies banker Kelly goes on leave amid bitter divorce battle - source

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Oct 30 (Reuters) - Sage Kelly, the head of Jefferies Group LLC’s healthcare investment banking group, is taking a leave of absence from the firm as he wages a bitter divorce battle with his estranged wife, a person familiar with the matter said on Thursday.

Kelly’s voluntary leave follows a series of reports in New York tabloids and websites, describing how his wife Christina has accused him of drug abuse and erratic behavior, in an attempt to gain primary custody of their two children.

Christina Kelly’s claims also include allegations of drug abuse among Jefferies’ banking clients and other financial industry professionals, according to the reports.

Sage Kelly did not immediately respond to a request for comment. William Beslow, a lawyer for Christina Kelly, did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Jefferies is a unit of Leucadia National Corp.

The healthcare investment banking group has been among Jefferies’ best recent performers. Kelly was part of a team that Jefferies lured from the Swiss bank UBS AG in 2009.

The case is Kelly v Kelly, New York State Supreme Court, New York County, No. 160387/2014. (Reporting by Olivia Oran and Jonathan Stempel)

