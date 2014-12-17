FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Jefferies banker Sage Kelly resigns amid divorce drama-source
Sections
Featured
St. Louis protest turns violent
st. louis
St. Louis protest turns violent
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Gay activists march through Serb capital behind police lines
World
Gay activists march through Serb capital behind police lines
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
December 17, 2014 / 5:15 PM / 3 years ago

UPDATE 1-Jefferies banker Sage Kelly resigns amid divorce drama-source

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds background)

Dec 17 (Reuters) - Jefferies Group LLC’s banker Sage Kelly, whose messy divorce battle became tabloid fodder in October, resigned to spend time with family, according to a person familiar with the matter.

The head of Jefferies’ healthcare investment banking group had been on a leave of absence following reports describing how his wife Christina had accused him of drug abuse and erratic behavior.

The reports drew so much attention that Jefferies’ Chief Executive Richard Handler, Chairman Brian Friedman and executives at its healthcare division volunteered to take drug tests in October and tested negative.

Last month, Christina Kelly said “a substantial portion” of what appeared in the press was “inaccurate, untrue or hyperbolic”.

Jefferies’ healthcare unit has been among the firm’s best performers. Kelly was part of a team that was lured from Swiss bank UBS AG in 2009.

Jefferies, a unit of Leucadia National Corp, reported a fourth-quarter loss on Tuesday and CEO Handler said the financial impact of “Kelly-gate” was “immaterial” to the bottom line.

Leucadia shares were up 1.8 percent at $21.42 on the New York Stock Exchange on Wednesday. (Reporting by Amrutha Gayathri in Bengaluru and Olivia Oran in New York; Editing by Savio D‘Souza)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.