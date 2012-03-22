FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Jefferies Bache lays off five in London -sources
Jefferies Bache lays off five in London -sources

LONDON, March 22 (Reuters) - Jefferies Bache, a subsidiary of Jefferies Group is laying of five staff from its commodities trading operations in London, two sources familiar with the matter said on Thursday.

Andy Ager, head of carbon and emissions, has left, a source at the company said. Ager could not be reached for comment.

Another source said one staff member on the foreign exchange desk, one in structured products, one in metals and one on the marketing desk had also left.

A spokeswoman for Jefferies Bache declined to comment

Jefferies Bache has around 170 staff in London, of which around half are responsible for trading or broking, one of the sources said.

