Former Jefferies trader Litvak's conviction overturned

Dec 8 (Reuters) - A federal appeals court on Tuesday overturned the conviction of a former Jefferies Group Inc trader accused of defrauding investors after the financial crisis by lying about mortgage bond prices.

The 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in New York said there was a lack of evidence for the jury to find that misstatements made by Jesse Litvak, the former trader, were material to the U.S. government.

It also said the trial judge exceeded her authority in excluding expert testimony on Litvak’s behalf with regard to the securities fraud counts, and that this error was not harmless.

The appeals court returned the case to the district court for a new trial on the securities fraud charges. (Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York)