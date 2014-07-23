FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Ex-Jefferies trader sentenced to 2 years in prison in fraud case
Sections
Featured
Brazil's Temer says Petrobras will stay in public hands
Reuters Newsmaker
Brazil's Temer says Petrobras will stay in public hands
The garage science of Tasers
SHOCK TACTICS: READ THE FULL SERIES
The garage science of Tasers
Breakingviews: Fed balance-sheet runoff could rock fiscal boat
Federal Reserve
Breakingviews: Fed balance-sheet runoff could rock fiscal boat
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Funds News
July 23, 2014 / 7:05 PM / 3 years ago

Ex-Jefferies trader sentenced to 2 years in prison in fraud case

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW HAVEN, Conn., July 23 (Reuters) - A former Jefferies Group Inc managing director convicted of defrauding investors who traded mortgage bonds through a government program established in response to the 2008 financial crisis was sentenced on Wednesday to two years in prison.

Jesse Litvak, 39, was convicted on March 7 on all 15 counts he faced, including 10 counts of securities fraud and one count of fraud under the federal bailout known as the Troubled Asset Relief Program.

Litvak was the first person charged under a 2009 law banning major fraud against the United States through TARP.

The married father of two was sentenced by Chief Judge Janet Hall of the U.S. District Court in New Haven, Connecticut, who presided over his jury trial. Hall also imposed a $1.75 million fine. (Writing by Noeleen Walder)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.