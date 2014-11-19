Ex-Jefferies trader seeks to void TARP fraud conviction

NEW YORK, Nov 18 (Reuters) - A former managing director at Jefferies Group Inc asked a federal appeals court on Tuesday to overturn his conviction for defrauding mortgage bond investors after the 2008 financial crisis.

Lawyers for Jesse Litvak made the request to the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in New York nearly seven weeks after that court signaled the appeal had a good chance to succeed.

Litvak’s lawyers called the case “fatally flawed,” saying the government “prosecuted Mr. Litvak for conduct that was not a crime.”

The lawyers also said Chief Judge Janet Hall of the U.S. District Court in New Haven, Connecticut, made numerous errors while presiding over Litvak’s trial, such as excluding relevant evidence and instructing jurors improperly. They said Litvak deserves a reversal of his conviction or a new trial.

A spokesman for U.S. Attorney Deirdre Daly in Connecticut was not immediately available for comment.

Litvak, 40, was convicted in March on all 15 counts he faced for allegedly lying to customers from 2009 to 2011 about prices of mortgage-backed securities, generating more than $2 million of profit for Jefferies and boosting his own pay.

The defendant, a married father of two, claimed his customers were professionals who would have known if they were overpaying, and that his tactics were common at Jefferies and approved by his supervisors.

Litvak was the first person charged under a law banning major fraud against the United States through the federal bailout known as the Troubled Asset Relief Program, or TARP.

Jefferies is a unit of Leucadia National Corp.

Litvak had been scheduled to report to prison on Nov. 5 to begin a two-year term.

The 2nd Circuit on Oct. 3 let him stay free while he appeals, saying he had raised “a substantial question of law or fact likely to result in reversal.”

The case is Litvak v. U.S., 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, No. 14-2902. (Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York. Editing by Andre Grenon)