July 1, 2015 / 10:56 PM / 2 years ago

MOVES-Jefferies hires automotive aftermarket bankers from BB&T - sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 1 (Reuters) - Jefferies LLC has hired an eight-person team from BB&T Corp to offer investment banking advice to automotive aftermarket companies, from suppliers and distributors to retailers and installers, people familiar with the matter said.

The team will be led by Rex Green and Jonathan Carey, who established BB&T’s automotive aftermarket industry practice in 2004, the people said on Wednesday, asking not to be identified because the appointments are not public.

Green and Carey have been named managing directors and global co-heads of Jefferies’ automotive aftermarket investment banking, the people added. The team will be based in Boston.

Jefferies declined to comment while BB&T did not respond to a request for comment. (Reporting by Greg Roumeliotis in New York; Editing by Bernard Orr)

