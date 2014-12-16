UPDATE 2-Jefferies in talks to sell futures business

(Adds background)

Dec 16 (Reuters) - Investment bank Jefferies Group LLC, owned by Leucadia National Corp, said it was in talks to sell its commodities and financial derivatives brokerage, which has been struggling with high costs and falling fees.

Jefferies, which also reported a fourth-quarter loss, is the latest bank to retreat from the commodities futures market as stricter regulation increases costs and intense competition and a decline in fees squeeze profit margins.

Brokers, which make money clearing and executing trades for clients ranging from commercial hedgers to hedge funds, have also been hit by the rise of electronic trading, which allows customers to execute trades on their own screens.

Jefferies’ move reverses a push into commodities that started with its $430 million purchase of the more than 130-year old business, formerly known as Prudential Bache, in 2011.

“As a result of the growth and margin challenges we have recently faced in the Bache business ... we are pursuing strategic alternatives for this business,” Jefferies Chief Executive Richard Handler said in a statement on Tuesday.

Commodities trading has become tougher this year as the market has fallen out of favor with investors who have been betting on strong growth from China for raw materials such as copper and crude oil.

Newedge, one of the world’s top commodities brokerages, cut jobs in its London, New York and Chicago financial derivatives teams last week. ICAP, another commodities brokerage, is exiting base metals broking business at the end of the year.

WEAK RESULTS

Jefferies’ investment banking revenue fell 24 percent to $316 million the fourth quarter ended Nov. 30 due to lackluster fixed income trading in a tepid trading environment.

Revenue in its fixed income business dropped 73 percent to $61 million.

Net loss attributable to the company was $92.4 million for the quarter, compared with a profit of $109.9 million a year earlier, the company said on Tuesday.

Jefferies wrote down $52 million in goodwill and $8 million of the intangible assets that were allocated to the Bache business when the company was bought by Leucadia in 2013.

Leucadia, which models itself on Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway Inc, bought Jefferies for $2.76 billion in stock.

Excluding Bache, Jefferies’ would have posted an adjusted net profit of $19 million.

Net revenue fell about 43 percent to $537.6 million.

Jefferies, the first of the investment banks to report quarterly results, is often viewed as an indicator of the performance of other Wall Street banks.

Leucadia’s shares were down 0.8 percent at $21.40 in late morning trading on the New York Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Amrutha Gayathri in Bengaluru and Josephine Mason in New York; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)