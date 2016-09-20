FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
Jeferries reports jump in quarterly profit
September 20, 2016 / 11:15 AM / a year ago

Jeferries reports jump in quarterly profit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 20 (Reuters) - Investment bank Jefferies Group LLC reported a jump in quarterly profit, driven by strong revenue in its fixed income trading business.

Net earnings attributable to Jefferies rose to $41.17 million in the third quarter ended Aug. 31, from $2.06 million a year earlier.

Overall trading revenue rose about 86 percent to $343.64 million.

Jefferies, a unit of Leucadia National Corp, kicks off the reporting season for investment banks and is often viewed as an indicator of the performance of Wall Street banks. (Reporting By Sudarshan Varadhan in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila and Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
