FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Jefferies quarterly profit slides on slow IPO activity
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Six big banks join blockchain digital cash settlement project
Future of Money
Six big banks join blockchain digital cash settlement project
U.S. crude set for steep fall
Energy & Environment
U.S. crude set for steep fall
Spat casts shadow over Hyundai factory town in China
Business
Spat casts shadow over Hyundai factory town in China
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 21, 2016 / 3:20 PM / a year ago

Jefferies quarterly profit slides on slow IPO activity

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

June 21 (Reuters) - Investment bank Jefferies Group LLC reported a 9.9 percent decline in quarterly profit as depressed IPO markets hurt revenue from investment banking.

Jefferies, a unit of Leucadia National Corp, kicks off the reporting season for investment banks and is often viewed as an indicator of the performance of Wall Street banks.

Net earnings attributable to Jefferies slipped to $53.9 million in the second quarter ended May 31 from $59.8 million a year earlier.

Revenue from investment banking slumped 37.4 percent to $253 million. The unit accounted for just over half of Jefferies' net revenue a year earlier.

U.S. IPOs had raised about $5 billion by the end of May, 60 percent less than they had by the same time last year, according to Thomson Reuters data.

Jefferies Chairman and CEO Rich Handler said, however, that the firm's third-quarter investment banking backlog was "showing encouraging improvement."

Revenue from fixed-income trading jumped 55.4 percent to $238 million in the quarter.

"Virtually all our fixed income business lines across all regions delivering improved performance," Handler said in a statement. (Reporting by Richa Naidu in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.