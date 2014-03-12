FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Jefferies to pay $25 mln to resolve U.S. mortgage bond probe
#Market News
March 12, 2014 / 3:30 PM / 4 years ago

Jefferies to pay $25 mln to resolve U.S. mortgage bond probe

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, March 12 (Reuters) - Jefferies LLC has agreed to pay $25 million to resolve U.S. criminal and civil probes into its mortgage bond trading, U.S. authorities said on Wednesday.

The U.S. Attorney’s office in Connecticut said it had entered into a non-prosecution agreement over Jefferies trading in mortgage securities, including with funds created and funded through a government program.

The Securities and Exchange Commission also said it charged Jefferies, which is now part of Leucadia National Corp, with failing to supervise its mortgage-backed securities desk during financial crisis.

A federal jury on Friday found former Jefferies trader Jesse Litvak guilty of defrauding clients on mortgage bond trades made after the financial crisis.

