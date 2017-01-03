MOVES-Jefferies hires four senior Credit Suisse loan team members

Jan 3 (Reuters) - Jefferies Group LLC has hired four senior Credit Suisse AG loan team members, according to people familiar with the matter, reflecting anticipation for new trading opportunities around leveraged finance.

The hires come after Jefferies, a unit of Leucadia National Corp, quadrupled its profit during the fourth quarter.

The hires include Credit Suisse veteran Jonathan Moneypenny, who will co-head global leveraged finance capital markets alongside Brian Wolfe. Moneypenny, who had been at the Swiss bank for at least 20 years, will report to Jefferies fixed income head Fred Orlan.

Also joining Jefferies from Credit Suisse is Joseph Kieffer as U.S. head of leveraged finance capital markets.

New additions also include John Bown, who will join as head of loan sales, and Brad Capadona as a managing director in loan trading. Both will report to Jefferies' head of loan trading Anthony LoGrippo.

Jefferies spokesman Richard Khaleel declined to comment.

"We have a top ranked leverage finance franchise with a deep bench of senior talent," said Credit Suisse spokeswoman Nicole Sharp. "We remain fully committed to our market leading business now and going forward."

Credit Suisse ranked second for global leveraged finance in 2016, according to Dealogic.

Separately, Dean Decker, who had served as global head of gaming investment banking at Credit Suisse, will join Jefferies as global co-head of real estate, gaming and lodging investment banking alongside John Ockerbloom.

Jeb Slowik will also join Jefferies from Credit Suisse as co-head of leveraged finance origination alongside Rob Fullerton.

Last year, a group of five Credit Suisse technology investment bankers left for Jefferies, prompting a court case.

Credit Suisse has been scaling back its trading operations and has pushed more into wealth management to boost profitability. The bank said in December it had hired Mike Stewart, a former wealth management and trading executive from UBS Group AG, as head of equities.