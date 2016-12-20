Jefferies profit jumps more than four-fold on strong trading

Dec 20 (Reuters) - Investment bank Jefferies Group LLC reported a sharp increase in quarterly profit, driven by strong revenue in its equities and fixed-income securities trading business.

Net earnings attributable to Jefferies rose to $87.18 million in the fourth quarter ended Nov. 30, from $19.96 million a year earlier.

Total equities and fixed income revenue more than doubled to $325.38 million.

Jefferies, a unit of Leucadia National Corp, kicks off the reporting season for investment banks and is often viewed as an indicator of the performance of Wall Street banks. (Reporting by Richa Naidu in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)