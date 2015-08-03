Doors and windows maker Jeld-Wen working on potential IPO - WSJ

Aug 3 (Reuters) - Jeld-Wen Holding Inc, a maker of doors and windows, is working on a potential initial public offering that would value the business at as much as $4 billion, the Wall Street Journal reported.

The Charlotte, North Carolina-based company is working with banks, including Barclays PLC and Credit Suisse Group AG, on the possible offering, which could raise around $600 million, the report said on Monday. (on.wsj.com/1OL55Um)

Jeld-Wen is controlled by Canadian private equity firm Onex Corp and employs about 20,000 people.

The company has manufacturing and distribution locations in the United States and in more than 20 countries.

Onex had invested $871 million in Jeld-Wen for a 58 percent stake in 2011. (Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)