a year ago
Doors and windows maker Jeld-Wen files for IPO
June 1, 2016 / 9:35 PM / a year ago

Doors and windows maker Jeld-Wen files for IPO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 1 (Reuters) - Jeld-Wen Holding Inc, a maker of doors and windows, filed with U.S. regulators on Wednesday to raise up to $100 million in an initial public offering of its common stock.

The Charlotte, North Carolina-based company told the U.S Securities and Exchange Commission in a preliminary prospectus that Barclays, Citigroup, Credit Suisse, and J.P. Morgan were underwriting the IPO.

Jeld-Wen is controlled by Canadian private equity firm Onex Corp.

The amount of money a company says it plans to raise in its first IPO filings is used to calculate registration fees. The final size of the IPO could be different. (Reporting by Richa Naidu)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
